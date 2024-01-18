













Dragon Ball: Fusion between Videl and Bulma is real and here we present it to you | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









While it is possible that both characters could use the Fusion Dance – which anyone can use if they know it – he preferred to choose a simpler method.

That is by resorting to the Pothala Earrings, the mystical artifacts that the Kaio-shin have. To use them in dragon ball It is only necessary for two people to place one in their opposite ears and the process is automatic.

We recommend: Dragon Ball: Toyotaro prepares us for the next chapter with a new illustration.

This is what can be seen in the design of lokpolymorpha, which shared on Reddit a while ago. Both Videl and Bulma are suddenly united, and the result… well, its author named it Vilma.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

It is difficult to say which would be the predominant personality in the fusion of Videl and Bulma in dragon ball. Vilma has two-color hair, so that on one side she is black and on the other she is blue.

But she has a greater resemblance to Gohan's current wife. Her clothing is a mix of what both characters were wearing at the time and she carries the Dragon Radar with her. What can be assured is that Vilma would be very intelligent and capable of putting together various devices.

Likewise, this fusion of Bulma and Videl would be stronger. Not at the level of a saiyan but he could well defend himself against many enemies.

Videl demonstrated good skills when fighting in dragon ball. She even learned to fly but her wings were 'clipped' very quickly.

Fountain: Reddit.

That was when he faced Spopovich, an enemy who had a great level of power at the hands of the evil Wizard Babidi. Maybe Videl would have gone further in training him.

Apart from dragon ball We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)