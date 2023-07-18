The world of cosplay is something that is very present today, that’s just because in many video game or anime events attendees are allowed to use these costumes freely. However, when leaving these convention centers there can be misinterpretations, and that has just happened in the country of Peru for days.

According to what was mentioned in the media, a tiktoker who was disguised as frieza of dragonball is almost lynched by a community of people who had the wrong idea, since they thought the user was disguised as the devil. Given this and after talking for a long time, they understood that he was just a character.

In Peru they almost lynched a man who cosplayed Frieza from Dragon Ball, because they mistook him for the devil. 😔 pic.twitter.com/ap7o6bDzPY — 🤖 (@ElBotCinico) July 15, 2023

It is worth mentioning, that just in time the authorities arrived to save this person just before they got their hands on him, since they were already ready to hurt him. Given this, the news was released on television and of course, on social networks such as TikTok, Twitteramong a few others where opinion was divided.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly, people have not asked for their traditionalist part in the style of religious towns, which goes without saying, that entering these lawless places is quite dangerous. It is better to be dressed conventionally so as not to find problems with people who do not know anything about the world beyond their town.