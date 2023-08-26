













Dragon Ball finally gives us Super Saiyan 4 against Ultra Instinct | EarthGamer









The first comes from the series of Super and the second of GT. This duel is very difficult to see in the main series but in this anime everything is possible.

That is why fans were finally able to see this dream duel in episode 10 of the Saga of the ancient Kaiō of Time.

This is episode 50 of everything Super Dragon Ball Heroeswhich has the title of ‘A light of hope that will not go out! And a miraculous fight!’.

We recommend: Dragon Ball: The fusion between Broly and Goku was real and here is the proof.

The ones who are facing each other are Goku, who uses Ultra Instinct, and Xeno Goku, who resorts to the Super Saiyan 4 transformation.

Both rivals gave their best in this duel, to the point of showing their different battle techniques. But in the end, only one of them could win.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

This is how Goku ended up beating Xeno Goku but with one last move; In the end, either of them could win Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

Despite this result, Super Saiyan 4 Goku is not going to stop being popular. Many fans prefer this transformation of the ultimate Warrior Z than Ultra Instinct, which is visually simpler.

Its presence in video games is also broader and it is also older than the one that corresponds to Ultra Instinct.

Currently, Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Ultra Instinct Goku are present in Dragon Ball FighterZ as DLC, so fans can recreate this dream duel from the aforementioned spinoff anime.

Source: Toei Animation.

Regarding this his next episode, only its title in English is known, which is ‘The Demon Invader Saga Begins! A Black Shadow Strikes the Earth!’. This installment will come out in 2023 but it does not have a date and with this the Demon Invader Arc will begin.

Apart from Super Dragon Ball Heroes we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 15 times, 8 visits today)