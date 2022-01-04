Tomoko Hiroki thanked the community through a video and took the opportunity to make her announcement.

Dragon Ball FighterZ, the popular fighting game from Bandai Namco and Arc System Works, has yet to say goodbye to its community. The producer of the game, Tomoko hiroki, appeared briefly during a video dedicated to news of numerous installments of the Dragon Ball brand, and confirmed that the game will continue strong in 2022.

We will continue to strengthen Dragon Ball FighterZ in 2022Tomoko hirokiAfter wishing everyone a happy new year, Hiroki took the opportunity to make his announcement. “2021 was a wonderful year for Dragon Ball FighterZ,” he mentioned. “We had a lot of players enjoying our game, and we were able to carry out the world Championship“.

“Will follow strengthening Dragon Ball FighterZ in 2022, “Hiroki continued.” I sincerely hope that all of you can join us for one more year, “concluded the producer, before bowing out.

In case you haven’t heard, during the Jump Festa 2022 event, a new character was revealed to appear in the title: Lab Coat Android 21. She is the main antagonist of the story mode present in Dragon Ball FighterZ, but instead of her Majin aspect that is already available, now we can control her using her original design. It has no confirmed release date, so we will have to wait for more details.

The last character released, Gogeta SS4, closed the third season of DLC fighters. Since then – March 2021 – the title has not received more content, except for some updates They balanced the characters and made some adjustments.

