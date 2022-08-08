Although dragon ball fighter z hit the market in 2018, this installment of Arc System Works is still one of the most loved competitive events by the public, something that was made more than clear during EVO 2022. Now, during this event it was confirmed that this title will not only have a version for the new generation consoles, but you will finally receive the netcode rollback system.

During the finals of dragon ball fighter z Over the weekend, it was confirmed that an update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is already in development. Along with this, it was revealed that work is already underway to implement the netcode rollback system, which minimizes lag, so online games run as smoothly as possible.

For all those who have the game on PS4 and Xbox One, it was announced that will be able to update dragon ball fighter z for free. For their part, PC users will be able to choose between enjoying this title in its original version, or opting for the already integrated rollback netcode system, something that will raise the minimum requirements.

Now, the question is: when will all this be available? Unfortunately, At the moment there is no official information about it. However, it is likely that at some point this year we will have more details about it. On related topics, during EVO 2022 it was also revealed that a new TEKKEN is already in development. Similarly, a new installment of Fatal Fury will be a reality.

Editor’s Note:

Although it is unfortunate that the netcode rollback system is implemented when there are no more updates with new characters for the future, it is good to see that Arc System Works does not forget this title, and this will surely ensure more years of life for dragon ball fighter z and your community.

Via: EVO