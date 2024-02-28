We've known for some time that Bandai Namco is working on some PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions Of Dragon Ball FighterZ, but for the moment a publication window has not yet been indicated, not even an indicative one. However, it looks like we won't have to wait much longer, as they have appeared on the PSN i Trophies from the native PS5 version.
As reported by Gematsu, the new trophies have in fact appeared on the Exophase portal, which directly monitors Sony's servers. Trophies are usually recorded only a few weeks before a game's launch, so it's plausible that the Japanese publisher will soon announce an exact release date.
The next-gen versions of Dragon Ball FighterZ will arrive together with Rollback Netcode
The PS5 and Xbox Series free upgrade for those who have already purchased the fighting game on PS4 and Xbox One.
Not only that, the new versions will be accompanied by Rollback Netcode, which will also be available for the PC version, but not for the old-gen ones, including Nintendo Switch. In this regard, we remind you that in November last year a beta took place on Steam, a sign that the work is at an advanced stage, which strengthens the hypothesis of a launch of both the functionality and the PS5 and Xbox Series Yes in a short time. We'll see.
#Dragon #Ball #FighterZ #Trophies #PS5 #PSN #launch #nextgen #versions #imminent
Leave a Reply