We've known for some time that Bandai Namco is working on some PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions Of Dragon Ball FighterZ, but for the moment a publication window has not yet been indicated, not even an indicative one. However, it looks like we won't have to wait much longer, as they have appeared on the PSN i Trophies from the native PS5 version.

As reported by Gematsu, the new trophies have in fact appeared on the Exophase portal, which directly monitors Sony's servers. Trophies are usually recorded only a few weeks before a game's launch, so it's plausible that the Japanese publisher will soon announce an exact release date.