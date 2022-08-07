On the occasion of EVO 2022, Bandai Namco has unveiled some very interesting news for players of Dragon Ball FighterZ. In fact, the native versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X | Sas well as the much desired Netcode Rollback for current generation platforms.

On the stage of the event, Tomoko Hiroki said that the development team has finished the post-launch support of the game, which means that we will not see further characters or relevant content. On the other hand, players in possession of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will soon be able to play Dragon Ball FighterZ with a native version created ad hoc, which will be made available for free for those who already own the game on PS4 and Xbox One.

As mentioned opening, Rollback Netcode is also on its way. This is a system that drastically reduces the latency that usually occurs in online maths, thus significantly improving the multiplayer experience in fighting games. It will be implemented only for current-gen versionsor those for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S of Dragon Ball FighterZ, while PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will apparently be cut off.

More details on the free upgrade for current generation consoles and Netcode Rollback will be revealed in the coming days by Bandai Namco.