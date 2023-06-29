They say that we all have a friend like that, or know someone like that. The truth is that I have never seen anyone go crazy for losing a game in a video game. The most I’ve come to is perhaps throwing the controller lightly and onto a pile of cushions or a chair where it’s safe to do so, and that’s in extreme cases.

But it seems that at the professional level, things are different. A participant in a tournament Dragon Ball FighterZ he went viral for losing his head… in addition to the virtual fight he was carrying out. This happened within the framework of CEO 2023, one of the most important fighting video game events in the industry.

This guy lost the fight and immediately hit the table, got up from his seat and threw the remote control and headphones on the floor, everyone was surprised and kept calm while the guy left the place.

But when they thought it was all over and started talking to each other, the disqualified player came back to push and seek more lawsuit against everyone near the game station. Some attendees tried to hold him down and control him. It all ended there, but the community began to comment on this type of attitude in a professional tournament.

Via: levelup

Editor’s note: What a shame to lose, but it’s even more a shame to have this type of attitude… and to be recorded… and published… and exposed to the entire community. Safe Banamex.