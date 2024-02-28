













Dragon Ball FighterZ is finally available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









This option, which offers a better option in terms of online play, is increasingly present in titles in the fighting genre and is becoming a standard in terms of proposals in this genre.

From what has been revealed, those who have a copy of Dragon Ball FighterZ on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions without additional charges.

We recommend: Player burns after losing in Dragon Ball FighterZ and hits his rival.

This video game, which is developed by Arc System Works, brings together characters from anime and movies based on dragon ball.

Some of the fighters are available from the start, while others only in the form of DLC or downloadable content.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

Dragon Ball FighterZ It has 21 combatants from the start and three more are unlockable by playing. However, there are 20 that are part of the DLC across the three FighterZ Passes that are available.

This video game has an original story that takes place between the Universe 6 and Future Trunks sagas. Dragon Ball Super. It also raises the appearance of Android No. 21, another creation of the Red Patrol Navy.

This character is a design by the creator of dragon ballAkira Toriyama, and to fulfill his plans he not only revives Android No. 16 but also Frieza, Cell, Nappa and even the Ginyu Special Forces.

Currently Dragon Ball FighterZ is one of the most popular fighting genre titles based on the franchise of dragon ball.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

Before its launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, this video game had sold 10 million copies as of May 2023.

Apart from Dragon Ball FighterZ We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)