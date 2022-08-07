dragon ball fighter z it is already present on several platforms but it can always reach others and there was an announcement about it in the EVO 2022. The team in charge revealed that it will be in the new generation systems.

Specifically, that it will have native versions for both the PS5 As the Xbox Series X|S. But that is not all, but it will also have the proper implementation of the rollback netcode for online games.

Several details remain to be specified. Among them if by chance there will be an improvement in the visual section of the game. Not for nothing the most recent systems of microsoft Y Sony they have extra power.

Not only can more refined graphics be expected, but also a frame rate or higher frame count per second. But what excites more than one player is the rollback netcode. It is a remarkable improvement for the Internet experience.

The rollback netcode in dragon ball fighter z is a nice addition to versions of PS5, Xbox Series X|S and any system that supports it. It allows to reduce as much as possible the lag or lag that some online games experience.

In the case of fighting titles it is a frequent problem and this implementation should remedy it. Too bad there are no precise details about when the patch that adds this feature will arrive.

When has Dragon Ball FighterZ been sold before coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Yes ok bandai namco has not shared recent sales figures for dragon ball fighter z in November 2021 revealed that he exceeded the eight million copies sold.

It seems that it has already saturated the market but in reality it can still expand much more. It is currently present natively in PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC so it makes sense that this creation of Arc System Works reach other systems.

The fact that dragon ball fighter z I arrived at PS5 Y Xbox Series X|S could be a sign that Arc System Works Y bandai namco they plan to release more downloadable content for the game.

At least to keep the owners of these platforms interested. What is true is that so far the support in this sense has been very good but more fighters can still be added from the series of dragon ball.

In addition to dragon ball fighter z we have more information about dragon ball in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.