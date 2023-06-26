Competitive matches in fighting games can bring out the worst in people, as this one proves enraged player after lost a game to Dragon Ball FighterZ during CEO 2023, resumed in a video that quickly went viral after posting on Twitter.

We are quite used to seeing scenes such as controller throws or various interpretations of anger by players who lose a match in games like this, but it doesn’t happen often – fortunately – to see them get to the handsbut this particular character portrayed on video in Kali D. Mac’s tweet is one of those rare exceptions.

During one of the qualifying games of the CEO 2023 championship, the boy with the sweatshirt loses his game soundly, at the end of which he gets up from the table and launch the controller. So far so normal, one might say, but what happens next is curious.

As the streamer continues to film the scene, with the winner remaining calmly seated in his seat, a stir is seen in the crowd and the aforementioned hoodie player returns to the scene striking IRL left and right, trying to hit someone or something within range.

It is not clear exactly who he intended to hit, but it seems that he particularly targeted him streamers WhatDanielDo who was filming the scene at that moment, after throwing backpack, chair and obviously controller.

“Leave the in-game combat, please,” said Alex Jebailey, in the 2023 CEO organization, after witnessing the unedifying live scene, explaining that the player in question was asked to leave the area , but the video obviously went viral in the meantime.