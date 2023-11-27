BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And ARC SYSTEM WORKS have announced a public beta test for implementing rollback netcode in DRAGON BALL FighterZ. The test will be held on PCon the version available via Steam, from November 30th to December 1st. Anyone who owns a copy of the game on Steam will be able to participate.

DRAGON BALL FighterZ is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, as well as on PC. Versions are included in the company’s plans PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series of the title with rollback netcode available from launch. Below we can see a video message from the game’s producer, Tomoko Hiroki.

DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Message from Tomoko Hiroki

