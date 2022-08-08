BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And ARC SYSTEM WORKS have announced the release of versions PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X | S of the fighting game DRAGON BALL FighterZ, which will both include netcode rollback support. The upgrade to the next generation versions will be free for those who already own a copy of the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The feature will also be applied to the PC version of the game, which will also be updated.

The development team anticipates that work is underway, but it will take some time for this update to be made available. It is still unclear whether the PS5 and Series X | S versions will also be sold in a new physical edition.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu