Dragon Ball FighterZ And Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 they sold 10 million copies each. The Japanese publisher Bandai Namco announced it triumphantly through a post published by the official Twitter account dedicated to the video games of the series.

In the Tweet we can read:

“Over 10 million units shipped worldwide!

Thanks to everyone who has supported us so far, both titles have reached 10 million units!

To express our gratitude, we will be holding a 10 million commemorative campaign starting today!”

The campaign in question is made up of a series of events that will bring players extra items for both games. For now it has only been announced for Japan. As soon as we have the details for theEurope we’ll let you know.

Meanwhile, the data of the two games confirms, as if it were actually needed, the persistence of the worldwide appeal of the Dragon Ball series, whose success shows no sign of diminishing.