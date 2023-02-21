Once again, Xbox has revealed the list of games that will leave GamePass in the coming days. Unlike previous occasions, where the selection is made up of titles that do not have a great weight on the platform, On this occasion, the output of three rather large experiences is expected.

It will be at the end of the month, that is, on February 28, when Xbox Game Pass users they will have to say goodbye to games like Dragon Ball FighterZ. See the complete list below:

–Alien: Isolation (Console and PC)

–Crown Trick (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)

–Madden NFL 21 (Console and PC) EA Play

–Octopath Traveler (Cloud, Console and PC)

As always, you can buy some of these games at a 20% discount in the Microsoft Store, and thus continue with your game without problems. On this occasion, the output of Alien: Isolation, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XII and Octopath Traveler they will be a blow to the platformsomething that many probably do not like.

On related topics, you can see the list of new games for the service here. Similarly, Nintendo and Microsoft signed a historic agreement.

Editor’s Note:

Considering that we are only a few days away from the launch of Octopath Traveler II, The release of the first title comes at a bad time. In the same way, I know several people who only play Dragon Ball FighterZ through Game Pass, something they probably won’t do anymore.

Via: Xbox