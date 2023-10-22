‘Dragon Ball’ brought news that was expected to delight fans of the franchise created by Akira Toriyama, however, the presentation of the new anime, ‘Dragon Ball Daima’, disappointed many. One of the main reasons for the rejection is because they were hoping that the continuation of ‘Super’a series that premiered in 2015, with a second season.

In this note, we tell you what are the other reasons why followers of ‘Dragon Ball’ They do not want more anime productions to come out and they consider that it is already dead.

Why do ‘Dragon Ball’ fans reject the new anime?

After the next premiere of ‘Dragon Ball Daima’fans commented on social networks that “‘Dragon Ball’ died years ago,” since they consider that the creators of the anime have abused the franchise and they have tried to keep it afloat with new series. “‘DB’ ended years ago and they have revived it, but without any specific idea. I’m a fan of ‘DBZ’, but I think the same as him, it’s time to let it go,” added another user.

‘Dragon Ball Daima’ is the next anime in the ‘Dragon Ball’ saga. Photo: Toei Animation See also Before the judge the suspect of beating and raping his ex-girlfriend in Cartagena

The most optimistic fans hope that the new anime is good, but they would also like the animated adaptation of ‘Dragon Ball Super’ to continue. However, there are those who believe that the next series will be a kind of recycled ‘Dragon Ball GT’: “That already happened in ‘GT’. We already know what happened next…”.

What will ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ be about?

As we can see in the official trailer and according to what he commented Akira Toriyama at NYCC 2023, ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ will reveal a story never told in the saga. In this new anime, Goku and all the other characters will be transformed into children by Shenlong, after someone makes a wish for him. For this reason, they must find a way to return their bodies to normal.