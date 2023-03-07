The vote by Secret Battle Hour, which runs the Twitter account for the series dragonballcontinues to surprise with its results, and once again put two characters very dear to fans to compete.

This time it was the student and the teacher, that is, Gohan and Piccolo. This vote started on March 5 and the mechanics to follow were very similar to the previous duel between Goku and Vegeta. The result was surprising.

Those who wanted to vote for Piccolo had to RT the original message, and those who preferred Gohan a Like or Like. In the end, the first of them got just 385 RTs, while the second… 3,724 votes!

It is an overwhelming victory for the son of Goku. Voting closed at 7:00 p.m. PST on March 5. For all those who voted for Gohan, a special wallpaper of this character will be available.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

Perhaps one of the reasons why Gohan came out so high in the ratings is the movie of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The memory of this film is quite fresh and this Warrior Z played a very prominent role.

However, Piccolo still appears but the focus of attention was Goku’s son. That is why Gohan is very present in the memory of the fans of the series. dragonball. It is a very significant victory.

How well has the newest movie in the Dragon Ball series fared?

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the most recent movie in the series with Gohan and company. This was well received by specialized critics.

Of 57 reviews collected through the Rotten Tomatoes site it has a healthy average of 93%. How did it go on the box office side?

As revealed, he obtained $86.6 million dollars worldwide, of which the equivalent of 2.51 billion yen are from Japan.

It is not a bad result although it is a mystery how much it cost to make the film. But if it’s a little short compared to what you did Dragon Ball Super: Brolywhich in 2018 grossed $124 million.

However, this was before the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted countless productions. With the box office recovering, it is possible that the next film of dragonball managed to stand out more in theaters.

In addition to dragonball we have more anime information at EarthGamer.