Despite the fact that this year we saw the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, fans are still waiting for the anime we know to return in form. However, this can also affect the community, something we recently saw when the official Dragon Ball account raised fan expectations, who were eventually disappointed when their wishes were not fulfilled.

A couple of days ago, the official Dragon Ball account in Japan shared a tweet stating that the return of the Red Patrol was imminent. It is important to mention that this was not only carried out after superherobut the manga of Dragon Ball Super it is also preparing to offer a sequel to this tape. In this way, the expectations of a new anime were raised.

However, fans were disappointed to learn that the announcement a couple of hours later revealed that the 4K Blu-ray of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It is already available in Japan. This means that, once again, the wishes to see a new anime starring Goku, have been crushed.

#ドラゴンボール超スーパーヒーロー

4K UHD Blu-ray・Blu-ray・DVD発売まであと7日！ 「ドラゴン ボール 史上 初 と なる なる 4k ultra hd blu-ray も 発売 超高 画質 の ドルビービジョン と 音響 の ドルビー アトモス 対応 で 、 超 バトル アクション を はじめ はじめ と し た ハイ クオリティ 表現 数々 を 再現 し て て い い pic.twitter.com/y4cEQhShbj — 映画「ドラゴンボール超 スーパーヒーロー」公式 (@DB_super2015) November 30, 2022

Editor’s Note:

The fans have to wait. Although there are already two arcs that can be adapted, this is not enough to offer another anime of about 100 chapters. Although Toei Animation could very well work on something original, they surely know that fans would not be so happy with this decision.

Via: Dragonball