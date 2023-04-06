The impact that dragonball has had on the world of anime and the entertainment industry in general cannot be overstated. Goku and his companions Z Fighters have continued to grow in power while fighting increasingly difficult enemies thanks to Dragon Ball Superthe latest iteration of the shonen series.

Fortunately, for fans who want to honor the creation of Akira Toriyamathere is too much merchandising of dragonball enough for a collector to own, but that didn’t stop a dedicated fan from trying to get it all.

the characters of dragonball not only have they dominated the world of anime for decades, but shonen fighters have also appeared in video games such as Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, live stage plays in Japan, and a live-action film that lives in infamy. Currently, the anime adaptation has not yet announced when she will return to the small screen, Dragon Ball Super he is still printing new stories thanks to his manga in the magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump.

Although the arc of Granolah The Survivor introduced us to the intergalactic bounty hunter, the criminal organization known as the Heeters and a much stronger version of friezathe last arc focuses on a retold of the story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Fortunately, the new plot centered around the latest movie is adding some new twists to its story. a fan of dragonball has transformed the basement of his house into a Saiyan Paradise. With countless pieces of merchandise, including a life-size statue that brings to life super saiyan 2 gohanIt’s not surprising to see that the house has become a hit with anime fans.

As the series continues to add more characters to its history, the merchandising possibilities definitely seem to be endless. Following the success of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero at the box office, the creators behind the film have confirmed that the upcoming project is in the early stages of development.

Currently, there have been few details as to what the film’s story could be about, though the possibilities are myriad. Until then, fans are crossing their fingers that a new season of the TV series will eventually arrive.

Via: comic book