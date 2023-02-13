Recently, the official website of dragonball He published an interview with an expert in paleontology and among the questions he was asked was if by chance the dinosaurs that appear in the series would be edible in reality.

The participating expert was Soki Hattori, an assistant professor at the Fukui Prefectural University Research Center for Paleontology in Japan. He was quite willing to participate in this talk.

First they told him that Gohan in Dragon Ball Z he had to find and hunt his own food, like the dinosaurs of the steppe; all as part of his training.

According to Hattori ‘dinosaur meat would not only be edible, I’d bet it would taste great too’. Then he added ‘I suspect it would be slightly oily and juicy, somewhat similar to the type of chicken or alligator meat humans consume today’.

What Soki Hattori did emphasize is that eating raw meat of wild animals is dangerous and that Goku’s son was very clever in cooking the meat of dinosaurs in Dragon Ball Z.

He then pointed out that at least he likes food that tastes a bit salty. hattori said ‘[…]so I’d like to try dinosaur meat that has been seasoned with salt and pepper…’. Too bad it’s impossible.

What would be the best cut of Dragon Ball dinosaur meat?

Something that this paleontology expert was also raised was that Goku’s son ate the tail of one of the dinosaurs in Dragon Ball Zto punish him for attacking him earlier.

So his interviewer wanted to know if it was ideal or was there another part of this animal that would be better to eat. Soki Hattori replied ‘if we’re talking about the dinosaur that Gohan found, I’d say the hind legs would be best’.

Subsequently, he highlighted ‘its legs are much thicker than your average dinosaur, so I would imagine they would contain the most delicious meat’.

So if you happen to be in a similar situation with a similar dinosaur you already know which cut of meat to choose. The interview addresses other issues about the dinosaurs that appear in the series, in addition to the origin of these missing creatures and their offspring.

In addition to dragonball we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.