The historical “Dragon Ball” is still valid in the world despite having been launched on the market in 1984. With its “Super” stage on air, fans follow monthly what the work created by Akira Toriyama has to present in his manga.

While we wait for the next issue, let’s review one of his most popular stories, the one that has Jackie Chan as an important member behind “Dragon Ball”. While the manga creator had his roots in comedy, Toriyama was looking to try another genre. What better source of inspiration than action movies?

Jackie Chan and his relationship with “Dragon Ball”

According to an interview with Toriyama, translated by the Kanzenshuu portal, The author began working on his work after seeing the 1978 film “The Drunken Master”.

“I had just finished “Dr. Slump”, and I was thinking about what I should do for my next job. It so happened that at that time I liked Jackie Chan movies, especially “Drunken master”. My editor advised me to try making a kung-fu manga, so I drew a one-shot called “Dragon Boy”. That got an incredibly positive response from readers so I decided to follow the story,” he shared.

Akira Toriyama and Jackie Chan. Photo: Bird Land Press #22

But if Chan’s film served as a source of inspiration, Toriyama also credits his “Dragon Boy” one-shot, which was released in 1983 and has a character as the prototype of what is now Goku.

“The Drunken Master”

This is how Toriyama’s taste for kung-fu, for Jackie Chan’s movies and his story published in 1983, gave life to a plot that still has a legion of fascinated fans: “Dragon Ball”.