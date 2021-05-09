Since its debut in Dragonballz the battle of the gods, Bills, or Beerus, has become a very popular character. While it is the God of destruction of Universe 7That does not mean that he starts destroying planets left and right.

In fact, most of the time is spent resting, and savoring the delicacies that each world produces. If you like your food, you are completely safe. Otherwise … goodbye!

Despite her whimsical nature, it’s hard to hate Beerus. From a certain point of view, some might see him as a villain. Many lives are lost every time a world is destroyed.

But others see it more as a force of nature that simply seeks cosmic balance. Being based on a cat is very unpredictable. It plays a role in maintaining order throughout the universe, even if that means annihilating life forms.

In each of the universes of Dragon ball there is God of destruction, and is always well supervised. In the case of Beerus, Whis He is the one who always advises and watches.

The latter is more powerful than him, but he doesn’t like to show it. Both form an extremely curious couple, and have been present not only in Super, but in the spin-off most recent of the franchise, Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Although what happens there is ‘another matter’.

It’s no wonder fans pay tribute to Beerus in various ways, such as with fan arts, and especially, cosplays. That is the case of the one that we bring you now, a contribution from the cosplayer Azura Cosplay (@azuracosplayofficial).

As can be seen, it is of the type gender bender (sex change). She respected the appearance of the God of destruction. At least when it comes to the suit. It is evident that he took care of the details.

It is not clear to us whether she used makeup to recreate the skin tone of Berrus on Dragon ball super, or actually it is the effect of the light that was used when taking the photo. The ears and tail are not bad at all.

As for the hair, it is only a contribution from her, since this character is bald. But it’s not out of place and the style is appropriate. The fund complements this interpretation very well, which is an outstanding work on the part of Azura Cosplay.

He even used pupil glasses to recreate the eyes of Beerus. Will we see it in the new movie in the series? It is not entirely out of the question.

