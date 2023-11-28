The good old man Dragon Ball it is practically an inexhaustible source of reinterpretations for cosplayers, as demonstrated once again by this excellent one Bulma cosplay from enjinightwhich shows the character in an explorer motorcyclist version.

We are faced with a figure who needs very little introduction, being one of the first allies that Goku has to deal with since the beginning of his adventure in Dragon Ball, which then grew and evolved with the passing of the years and the progress of the history.

Bulma often appears characterized by different outfits, to underline her ability to adapt to various eventualities: although she is a girl with a rich family and accustomed to comfort, she is also endowed with a great spirit of adventure and extraordinary inventiveness, which allow her to face numerous difficult situations and various challenges.