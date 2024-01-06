Dragon Ball is famous for its fights, transformations and special powers of the characters, but there are also many characters who have never been able to have their say in the midst of battle, but that doesn't mean they back down when faced with a adventure. An example of these characters can be seen in Bulma adventurer cosplay realized by enjinight.

enjinight proposes a double shot, with and without cosplay, which allows us to see the woman in her “civilian” clothes and in a model version, in this specific case with Bulma's cosplay. This version of Bulma is also one of the most complex as her costume is made up of many pieces with many details. Precisely for this reason, however, it is often one of the most interesting cosplays to observe.

What do you think of the Bulma cosplay made by enjinight?