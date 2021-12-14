Died Jōji Yanami, voice actor of King Kaioh he was born in Master Roshi and one of the pillars of the saga of Dragon Ball. The news has just been released by his agency, Aoni Production. The veteran voice actor passed away on December 3, 2021, at the age of 90 years old.

Yanami has voiced numerous characters in the universe of Dragon Ball, as well as being the narrator of the animated series. The funeral service took place among family members, in a ceremony reserved and closed to the public. Aoni Production wrote that he wanted to express his sincerity gratitude to Yanami, for the kindness which has always characterized him while he was alive.

Born in Tokyo, Yanami began his career in the 1960s, voicing the characters of Wolf Boy Ken, Osomatsu-kun, Cyborg 009 and the anime Moomin. Over the next decade he landed new roles in Ashita no Joe, Devilman, Mazinger Z And Cutie Honey.

Yanami has also voiced other characters in anime spread around the world, such as Gennai in Digimon and a handful of characters in Time Bokan, but its work for Dragon Ball it was during the heyday of his career. In 1986 he began work on the first anime series, voicing the narrator, the Doctor Briefs, the king, Doctor Frappe and Mousee.

For Dragon Ball Z, the next series, has once again narrated the show and dubbed the characters King Kaioh And Bobbidi, added to its lineup of DB entries. His most recent work in the universe of Dragon Ball was to voice King Kaioh and do the storytelling for Dragon Ball Super, released in 2015. In the same year he also worked for Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’.

Yanami went on extended leave, the roles were reformulated, and these performances ended his brilliant career, a very long work that has gone on for over five decades. Yanami’s career has spanned so many anime series, around the time this genre of show was catching on around the world, that it made him a artist globally. His career has been extraordinary, and he has voiced memorable characters in the now classic anime.