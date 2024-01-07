Dragon Ball will return to the screens with a new animated series known as Dragon Ball Daima and the producer has now confirmed that fans will get to experience a story”completely original“.

Akio Iyokupresident of Capsule Corporation Tokyo and executive producer of Dragon Ball, recently gave an interview to Nikkei and talked about plans to expand Dragon Ball even further around the world.

The producer recalled that Dragon Ball Daima was announced at New York Comic Con 2023 and stressed that the anime presents a challenge due to its “completely original” story.

He stated: “With Dragon Ball Daimawhich will be released in fall 2024, we are taking on the challenge of creating an anime series with a completely original story.”