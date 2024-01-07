Dragon Ball will return to the screens with a new animated series known as Dragon Ball Daima and the producer has now confirmed that fans will get to experience a story”completely original“.
Akio Iyokupresident of Capsule Corporation Tokyo and executive producer of Dragon Ball, recently gave an interview to Nikkei and talked about plans to expand Dragon Ball even further around the world.
The producer recalled that Dragon Ball Daima was announced at New York Comic Con 2023 and stressed that the anime presents a challenge due to its “completely original” story.
He stated: “With Dragon Ball Daimawhich will be released in fall 2024, we are taking on the challenge of creating an anime series with a completely original story.”
What we know about Dragon Ball Daima
At the time of writing, Dragon Ball Daima does not yet have a precise release date: we only know that it will arrive inautumn 2024.
We know that Akira Toriyama created the original main story and character designs, while Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directed the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapted Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervised and wrote the scripts. Masako Nozawa will return to the anime series as the voice of Goku, the first confirmed member of the voice cast.
There official description of the series animated is: “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends have become small. To make things right, they will leave for a new world! It's a big adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. As Goku must compensate for the small in size, he uses his Nyoi staff to fight, which hasn't been seen in a long time.”
Finally, here is the first trailer for Dragon Ball Daima.
#Dragon #Ball #Daima #propose #completely #original #story #details
Leave a Reply