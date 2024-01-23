













Dragon Ball Daima will have a panel at DB Games Battle Hour that will reveal more details of its production









During the Battle Hour we will have a special concert by Hironobu Kageyama, a panel from the producers of the long-awaited game Sparkling Zero, the card title, Dokkan Battle, Legends, the TCG final and, as we already mentioned, more exclusive information about Dragon Ball Daima.

Now, the first thing you should know is that the panel will not be broadcast live, which certainly sounds sad, however, it will be recorded and later shared on the YouTube channel of this event that will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center that was the home of E3.

It is worth noting that the information about the new anime is very basic and the weekend panel sounds like the perfect opportunity for fans to have much more precise information about the project, including previews of the animation.

More information about Dragon Ball Daima in the short term

The executive producer Akio Iyoku will appear during the aforementioned panel and will announce how the production of this animation is going. Hopefully we'll have some new images and maybe a video.

Don't forget that Dragon Ball Daima It will be available starting in fall 2024 through various streaming services.

