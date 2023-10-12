On Thursday, October 12, the premiere of ‘Dragon Ball Daima’, a new anime belonging to the famous Akira Toriyama saga, was announced during the first day of the New York Comic Con 2023. The confirmation of the launch was made along with the broadcast of a trailer, in which reference was made to the 40th anniversary of the franchise and a small preview of what the story will be. The historical characters could be seen, but with a slight change that, apparently, has some kind of relationship with the dragon balls, something similar to what happened in ‘Dragon Ball GT’.

In this note we will show you what Goku, Vegeta, Krillin, and the Z Fighters will look like in this adventure, which will confront them with new enemies and which will arrive very soon.

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘Dragon Ball Daima’

What will the characters look like in ‘Dragon Ball Daima’?

During the NYCC 2023 event, a trailer was broadcast, which began as a recount of all the animes of ‘Dragon Ball’ and the years they were released, and in which they took into account ‘Dragon Ball GT’, a series that had not been considered part of the saga, but was present in the official announcement. After that, images of Goku, Vegeta, Krillin, No. 18, Bulma, Yamcha, Piccolo and even Master Roshi were shown as children, which could have happened due to a wish to Shenlong.

Majin Boo and Babidi could also be seen in the audiovisual presentation, so there is a possibility that they will also appear in ‘Dragon Ball Daima’. What was surprising was the absence of characters like Gohan, Trunks and Goten, who were recurring in ‘Dragon Ball Super’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z’, and it is not known if they will be part of the new anime.

That is, there are similarities with respect to the rumors of ‘Dragon Ball Magic’which indicated that Goku and Shin would be in child versions, with the exception that this wish or spell will fall on all the characters in the series.

Goku and Vegeta star in the trailer released at NYCC 2023. Photo: Toei Animation

Milk and Bulma will also be victims of the wish to Shenlong and will become girls. Photo: Toei Animation

Krillin and No. 18 will look like this in their child versions. Photo: LR composition/Toei Animation

Oolong, Puar and Yamcha will also be children again in the new anime. Photo: Toei Animation

This is what Picoro and Master Roshi will look like in ‘Dragon Ball Daima’. Photo: LR composition/Toei Animation

When will ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ be released?

What was also announced was the release date of ‘Dragon Ball Daima’: in the Japanese autumn of 2024, that is, between September and December of next year. Akira Toriyamawho will be involved in the project, did not give details regarding when the new anime will be located in the chronology of the saga, but from what has been shown it seems that it happens before ‘Dragon Ball Super’.

Where to watch ‘Dragon Ball Daima’?

If the rumors of ‘Dragon Ball Magic’, this new anime would be a completely digital production, so it would be broadcast only via streaming. Given this, the platform in charge of its transmission would be Crunchyrolla page specialized in this type of content and where, in addition, all the chapters of ‘Dragon Ball Super’ and their respective films are found.

