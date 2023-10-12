













This series plays with the idea that a mysterious and unprecedented enemy turned Goku, Vegeta and several other characters into children. So now the ultimate Z Warrior must embark on a fresh adventure.

This is how he will look for a way to return to normal together with his friends in Dragon Ball Daimawhich is planned to premiere in the fall of 2024.

According to Toriyama, because Goku became small again, he resorted to the Sacred Staff to fight, which had been forgotten for a long time.

The big question is where in the chronology this story falls. Apparently in the first previews the plot is after the defeat of Kid Buu.

But it is before Beerus, the God of Destruction, appears in the story. So in Dragon Ball Daima There will be no transformations like Super Sayajin Blue or Ultra Instinct.

Nor anything related to Frieza’s resurrection, the Tournament of Power or Broly himself. Is this new story canon?

The direct participation of Toriyama himself practically confirms it, since in this case he was the one who proposed the concept and plot.

According to Toriyama the term ‘Daima’ of Dragon Ball Daima It has no meaning but the kanji it is associated with can be translated as ‘wicked’.

Perhaps it is an allusion to the character who caused Goku and company to become children again. In the trailer that accompanies this note you can see someone completely unknown.

This character could well be responsible for most of the series’ heroes returning to their childhood.

