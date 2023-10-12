On the occasion of New York Comic Con 2023, Toei Animation announced Dragon Ball Daimaa new animated series designed by Akira Toriyama starring Goku and his companions whose broadcast is scheduled during the course of theautumn 2024. Below you can see the first official teaser trailer which offers us a taste of what awaits us from this adventure.

As we can see in the video, the new series will tell a new story, with Goku, Vegeta and the other Z warriors who are transformed into children due to a wish expressed to the dragon Shenron, recalling in some ways the incipit of Dragon Ball GT.

The sequences also feature two mysterious characters, who we assume will have the role of antagonists, and an alien spacecraft, like the one used by Frieza’s army, landing on Earth. In short, there would seem to be no shortage of surprises.