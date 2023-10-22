For those not aware, the latter is a new anime in which the ultimate Z Warrior, as well as other characters, become children again.
All due to a conspiracy of a strange and mysterious enemy, which is not fully revealed.
Goku’s Toyotaro design Dragon Ball Daima It was shared by the franchise website. His message highlights the announcement of this new animation from Toei Animation.
Likewise, he wants to see it when it premieres in the fall of 2024. It is certain that more than one fan thinks the same.
As for this artist’s illustration, it has a touch of great nostalgia. What happens is that he did not draw this popular character in the same way.
If you pay attention to Goku’s design as he appears in the anime Dragon Ball Daimawhich is by Akira Toriyama, is different from the one Toyotaro made.
Like it’s a little closer to the look of the first series, but it’s not the same. In the case of dragon ball original had a distinctive, more cartoonish aesthetic.
This was the one that Toriyama managed in the 80s. That is something that is not present in the new series that has its own aesthetic.
Dragon Ball Daima takes up a concept previously handled in the series of G.T. but, due to the intervention of Akira Toriyama, apparently it will be canon within the franchise.
The story takes place before the End of Z, which is the last part of the series. Zand before the appearance of Beerus, the God of Destruction.
It is for the same reason that there will not be several of the new transformations that appeared in the series of Super and that sounds very interesting.
