This is what you can see in one of the images that we share with you in this note. The ultimate Z Warrior carries the Sacred Staff in one of his hands, and is ready for action. As for the Prince of the Saiyans, it seems that he is about to attack.

The way Vegeta has his hands seems to suggest a Kame Hame Ha style attack. But the position of his hands could indicate something else. The fact is that, as always, Toyotaro’s designs are very dynamic and that also applies to this one. Dragon Ball Daima.

The drawing reminds us that this series will have its premiere next year. Specifically, in the fall of 2024. There are still no details about its release date but it is only a matter of time.

Toyotaro’s style for Goku and Vegeta Dragon Ball Daima not bad. Something that can be seen is that this artist wanted to give a slightly more childish impression.

At least more than the original designs, which look more like mini versions of the characters than children.

That’s something that comes to light when comparing what Goku was like as a child in the original series. Even that is more respected in GT, even though it is from Toei and not part of the canon.

Dragon Ball Daima It could attract attention when it is available but the idea of ​​turning Goku into a child is not new at all, and that is what more than one fan of Goku has pointed out. G.T..

DB Daima It still has a very strange moment when Master Roshi appears as a child, since he is bald.

In the photos of him as a young man he has a lot of hair, so it doesn’t make sense that he didn’t have hair when he was little. It is an apparent continuity error in the series.

Apart from Dragon Ball Daima We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

