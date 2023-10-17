













After a 5-year wait and the promise of an important announcement, the new anime was unveiled Dragon Ball Daima. Although it caught the attention of some with the curious designs of its characters, the general reception of the fandom was somewhat negative. Which could make it clear that Toriyama is already quite disconnected from his fans.

Why Dragon Ball Daima shows that Toriyama is no longer interested in fans

Dragon Ball Daima only shows the creative decline that Toriyama fell into

The main problems of Dragon Ball Daima are two. ANDThe first is that it is an anime that no one asked for, as the fans let it be seen. The second is that it takes a premise that had already been done, but adds a couple of changes to just sell it as something new.

The basic plot revealed in the first trailer is not very different from what we saw in GT. A villain makes a wish on the dragon balls to turn Goku into a child again. The only difference in Daima is that now it is absolutely all Z warriors and their friends who become infantrymen.

Although Dragon Ball Daima It is the most recent proof, the franchise has been demonstrating for years that the creative genius is already behind us. To begin with, they resorted to reviving Frieza and Cell in the movies, perhaps for lack of something new. Shortly after they decided to return Broly to canon and now it seems that the same will happen with GT. Since Daima is canon and we already saw that it borrows things from that series. The funny thing is that GT was very hated by fans. Why fall into the same thing?

The worst of all is that there was no need to create so much controversy. The Moro and Granola arcs were well received by manga fans. How much work did it cost you to adapt them for a new season of Super? In addition, Daima adds one more chapter to follow the thread. How many more can we support?

The franchise is now just a very worn-out cash cow

We know that dragon ball It is one of the mangas and animes that has had the most influence and the most success. Therefore, it is not strange that both Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation refuse to let him die. But the decisions they make seem to alienate fans more and more.

Unfortunately for us and fortunately for them, it seems that they will not stop squeezing Goku and his friends. Especially because it is notorious that they will make their way to expand the saga in any space they find. All without giving a real continuation.

What I mean by this is that Dragon Ball has a strong case of prequelitis. Since the end of Z, everything canon has been established as taking place between Majin Buu’s defeat and when Goku meets Uub. So far there is no real sequel to the events of Z. GT tried to give it to us, but we already know how it turned out.

This already sets a somewhat worrying precedent, since they will surely continue to find spaces to fill. While it is good to continue receiving Dragon Ball content, if they continue like this the excitement will diminish. Not only because they do uncreative things, but because in the end we already know that Goku will get away with it somehow. How do you maintain tension and fan interest if there are no real consequences?

In the end we can scream and kick, but Dragon Ball is not ours

The dissatisfaction of the fans with the path he has taken is notorious. dragon ball in recent years. However, the franchise and everything it entails belongs to Akira Toriyama and there is nothing we can do to change its course. At the end of the day he will decide what future he considers best for his creation.

Perhaps with Daima he wants to return to the most humorous and imaginative times of the original Dragon Ball. Which ties in very well with the fact that the saga is celebrating 40 years. We’ll see if he makes it, but the fact that he is very involved in this particular anime lets us see that he is excited about it. Although he makes it clear that the fans are not his priority.

