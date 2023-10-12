













The story of Dragon Ball Daima will focus on a new villain who wants all adults to become children. That’s why we see Vegeta, Goku, Bulma, Roshi, Krillin and other characters as infants. So they will surely have to find a way to return to their original forms.

At the moment there is no official synopsis about this new anime but there are very obvious things thanks to the trailer. Since we see that both Trunks and Krillin’s daughter are the same age they were right at the end of the Majin Buu arc. So his story takes place before what we saw in The Battle of the Gods.

The premiere of Dragon Ball Daima It is planned for sometime in the fall of 2024. As that season approaches we will surely receive more information about its exact release date and even its story. What did you think of this first preview?

How involved is Akira Toriyama with Dragon Ball Daima?

The advance of Dragon Ball Daima indicates that Akira Toriyama was involved in the story and character design. Additionally, after presenting this video at the New York Comic Con, a message written by the mangaka himself was shared.

Toei Animation

According to him, he is putting a lot of effort into the development of Daima. In fact, it was his idea for Goku to use his sacred staff again because it does not have the same range in fights as when he is an adult. He also added that the fights in this new anime will be different from what we are used to, as they will be more tender, but powerful. Do you think the formula will change much?

