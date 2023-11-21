













This is quite curious since since the first trailer of Dragon Ball Daimacomparisons came with G.T.. This is because it involves Goku transformed into a child and on a journey to become an adult again. Perhaps the involvement of this character designer indicates that there will be more similarities.

Working alongside Nakatsuru will be Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki who will be in charge of the entire anime. They have worked as animation directors in DB Super, Digimon and One Piece. While the scripts will be written by Yuuko Kakihara, who worked on the scripts of Digimon Adventure tri.

Dragon Ball Daima It will be released at the end of 2024 although it does not yet have an exact release date. It should be noted that the creator of the franchise, Akira Toriyama, will be quite involved and was said to be very excited. We’ll see what surprises this new anime has in store for us.

What do we know about Dragon Ball Daima?

Dragon Ball Daima is a special anime that is being made to celebrate the 40 years of the franchise. This will involve a villain who asks the dragon balls to turn Goku and company into children. For this reason they will go out in search of a way to return to normal.

Source: Toei Animation.

Although the main characters will be children, Akira Toriyama assured that there will still be a lot of action. The fights will be just as brutal and creative, so he asked fans not to miss it when it premieres. Are you excited about this anime or would you have preferred the continuation of Super?

