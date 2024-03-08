The universe of 'Dragon Ball' faces an uncertain future after the unfortunate loss of Akira Toriyama, its illustrious creator. With a community of followers in suspense, the continuity of projects like 'Dragon Ball Daima' and 'Dragon Ball Super' are raising many questions.

The recent death of Toriyama, at the age of 68, has left a void in the world of anime and manga. The visionary behind 'Dragon Ball' left several works incomplete, including 'Dragon Ball Daima' and the sequel to 'Dragon Ball Super'. His unmistakable style and innovative storytelling have set standards in the industry and raised the inevitable question: what will happen next with his most beloved franchise?

YOU CAN SEE: Akira Toriyama, the genius creator of 'Dragon Ball', dies at 68

What will happen to 'Dragon Ball Daima' after the death of Akira Toriyama?

'Dragon Ball Daima' was intended to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the franchise starring Son Goku, with Akira Toriyama playing a crucial role in its development. He was in charge of writing the plot and designing characters, with his personal touch in every detail.

The series promised to delve into the enigmas of the 'Dragon Ball' universe, a commitment that only Toriyama could guarantee in its entirety. Although the project has reached an advanced stage, the completion of the story remains unknown, which puts the essence and quality of the future series at stake. Its debut was scheduled for the end of 2024, and it is very difficult for them to decide to cancel it; Most likely, its premiere will only be delayed.

YOU CAN SEE: Akira Toriyama died, latest news: what will happen to 'Dragon Ball' after the death of its creator?

What will happen to 'Dragon Ball Super' after the death of Akira Toriyama?

In the case of 'Dragon Ball Super', Akira Toriyama He was the head of the project, but the person in charge of designing the characters was his second in command, Toyotaro, his main artist since 2015.

He emerges as the most suitable successor because he has worked closely with Toriyama for a long time. However, doubts are raised about whether he will be able to match the depth and originality that the late mangaka brought to his works. In the anime, the story stopped after the conclusion of the Tournament of Power, with the victory of 17. Fans expected Toriyama to carry out the Moro and Granola sagas.

'Dragon Ball Super' showed Goku and his friends fighting against beings from other universes. Photo: JustWatch

YOU CAN SEE: 'Dragon Ball Daima': what will the characters look like in Akira Toriyama's new anime?

Will 'Sand-Land', Akira Toriyama's long-awaited anime, be released despite his death?

In contrast to previous projects, 'Sand-Land' seems to have a clearer future. The anime, ready to premiere on Disney+ on March 20, 2024completed its production phases before Toriyama's death.

This fact ensures that fans will be able to enjoy a latest work faithful to the spirit and creativity of the author. However, its release will be colored by nostalgia and loss, although it will serve as a posthumous tribute to the legacy of a genius. There will be a total of 13 chapters that make up 'Sand Land'.