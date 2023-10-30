













Dragon Ball Daima already has a release window thanks to an interview | TierraGamer









This information came up when the licensing director talked about the dubbing of Dragon Ball Daima. There he said that localization work will begin in May 2024 to have everything ready in October of the same year. He also announced that the series could reach open TV in the region during January 2025.

This occasion will be the first time that Toei Animation will release an anime at the same time in international markets and in Japan. It usually came out first in Japan and it would take a few months for it to reach the rest of the world. Now everyone can enjoy Goku’s new journey together.

We recommend you: Dragon Ball: its only anime on the air is going on an indefinite hiatus

Now we have a better idea about when we’ll be seeing Dragon Ball Daima. However, several details about its plot are still shrouded in mystery. We will have to wait for time to pass before Toei Animation wants to reveal more information. We still have a whole year left to receive new advances and more.

What do we know about Dragon Ball Daima?

Dragon Ball Daima is a new special anime to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this creation by Akira Toriyama. In it we will see that a new villain wants Goku and company to be children again. This will apparently begin a journey where they will seek to return to normality.

Source: Toei Animation.

Akira Toriyama is very involved in the production, as he participated with the story and the children’s design of the characters. The mangaka himself said he was excited about this project and assured that the action will not be lacking even though the protagonists are now children. What did you think of your first look?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about anime and other topics.

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)