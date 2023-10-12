During New York Comic Con the new animated series of the franchise has been officially announced Dragon Ball which has been rumored online for some time now. Its official title is DRAGON BALL: DAIMA and will feature Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo and all the other main characters… transformed into children.

This new series, produced by TOEI Animation and distributed on the web inautumn 2024will not be a sequel to Dragon Ball Superbut it will be set between Dragon Ball Z (before the finale) and Super, narrating unpublished events, never told before. According to the message shared by Akira Toriyama on the occasion of the event, “DAIMA” is a term that could be interpreted in English as “Evil”. Let’s see the trailer in question below.

DRAGON BALL: DAIMA – Announcement Trailer

