The franchise of dragonball seems to have no end, since there are currently extra arcs that are being fulfilled like the one in Moor, Granolah and now the one of Goten Y Trunks heroes is in circulation. And with the time that Goku It has been around, some users have come to wonder if at some point we will see the iconic character with aging features.

As history has already established, the Saiyan they cannot age so quickly, which is why along the arcs we can appreciate how Goku Y Vegeta they don’t seem to change compared to the other characters. Nevertheless, Toriyama At the time, he shared a sketch of the protagonist when this was not yet established.

That happened when the arc had just finished publishing. raditz about 30 years ago in the past, drawing that was shared by Shueisha in a special that talks about different anime. So you already have a look at how Goku will look like as an old man, unless events change.

Here you can check it:

From what can be seen, it bears a very remarkable resemblance to They are Gohan, That’s right, the adoptive grandfather of the main character who found him by collapsing his escape pod to the ground. Some features of the teacher are also seen Roshi, this is due to the mustache that is implemented. Fortunately, the Saiyan is not going to go bald like nappa.

Via: feel

Editor’s note: It is not yet known clearly if this form of Goku will be made canon at this time, since the final end of the work where he leaves with Uub is established as the closure. Unless Toriyama wants to go much further than that conclusion.