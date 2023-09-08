













Dragon Ball could finally reveal its new anime at New York Comic Con | EarthGamer









The reason why they believe that the new anime is on the way is because of Toei Animation. This company has been in charge of carrying the history of dragonball to the screens. In a tweet they also promoted the appearance at New York Comi Con, but minutes later they deleted the post. Which is kind of fishy.

For years, fans of the stories of Goku and company have been waiting for their return to television. After all, the series hasn’t had new episodes since 2018 when the Tournament of Power arc was adapted. Not to mention, there are still several arcs of the manga that didn’t receive their animation.

We recommend you: Dragon Ball: A survey revealed which Goku phrase is the fan favorite

panel dragonball at New York Comic Con will take place on October 12. So fans will have to keep an eye on the social networks of the event to be the first to know any news. Do you think we will finally see Granola and Moro animated?

What else could Dragon Ball announce on its panel?

Of course an anime is what fans most want to see revealed, but there are other options. Toei Animation’s tweet could also indicate that a new movie from Toei Animation is coming. dragonball. After all, the saga has continued off television with films like brolly and superhero.

Source: Bandai Namco

Another option is for us to have our first, more detailed look at Budokai Tenkaichi 4. This video game is also highly anticipated by fans and its existence was revealed a few months ago. Maybe Toei Animation was involved making the cutscenes for the game or something. Waiting for October 12.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about anime and other topics.

(Visited 123 times, 123 visits today)