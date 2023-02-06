The franchise of dragonball It is already quite known for having many transformations throughout its history, and it is clear that it all started with the legendary osaru, the giant monkey whose origin was later known. This has also led us to the first appearance of the super saiyanwhich has gone through some phases until it reached Ultra Instinct.

Although this last phase is the most powerful that is known today, it seems that there could be a certain level in the future that goes much beyond that and is related to the character of Goten. It is worth remembering that in the saga of Super He’s been given a supporting role that takes him out of battles, but he could have had great potential.

In fact, fans have theorized that the meaning of Goten, which is “understanding the sky”, and that is related to the name of the Saiyans, which in turn can be linked to Ultra Instinct. Hence Toriyama has interesting plans that can be adapted for later, and that is why a definitive ending is not yet planned.

For now, the clues lead us to Goten may be the successor to the adventures of Gokuand that is not necessary for when the saga ends when seeing the final appearance of the reincarnation of majin buu. Also, to Toriyama You can think of more stories after said conclusion, because the farewell to Goku forever.

Via: Alpha

Editor’s note: Now that there is a new writer for the Dragon Ball saga, the possibilities are endless, as it seems that the featured battles are not going to end anytime soon. We’ll see what the not-so-distant future of the franchise is.