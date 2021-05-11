We know that Dragon ball super It was one of the most famous series at the time and with the announcement of the new movie Freeza vs Broly, there are more and more fans reliving their passion for this anime. This is the case of the cosplayer Leira who recently got pregnant, so she wanted to portray various anime women at that time in her life. This is the case of Bulma that in the arc of Super that we see her in her role as mother.

While in Dragon Ball Z, they decided to do a timeskip, so we couldn’t see part of their development with their son Trunks. On Super, we see a little more of her motherhood with Bra. In fact, several of the funniest moments leading up to Tournament of Power, happen thanks to this dynamic of Bra, Bulma and Vegeta. Many anime fans were reflected with these events, this was the case of the cosplayer Leira

Bulma from Dragon Ball Super

Unlike Goku, Vegeta he does show concern for his wife’s pregnancy. In fact, this is one of the reasons why you hesitate to join the team in Dragon ball super in the Tournament of Power. Obviously, with the power of the script, Wiss reveals that he can use his powers to Bulma can give birth instantly and painlessly. This allowed Vegeta could join the team in time. And, despite the fact that she did not play such a leading role as in other sagas, the importance she played is undeniable.

Bulma from Dragon ball super was the inspiration for Leira to celebrate her pregnancy with this cosplay she shared through instagram. We see her with her typical clothes during the end of her pregnancy and her blue hair. It is impressive that Leira has continued to work as a cosplayer, even during her pregnancy and, in her words: ‘I’m trying to do all the pregnancy cosplay before the announced date‘.

