It is no secret that Mexico has a special relationship with dragon ball. Anime is part of our culture, and dubbing is fondly remembered by everyone. However, we must not forget the music that has accompanied us throughout the years. In this way, it was recently announced that The composer of one of the most beloved films in the series gave a special concert in our country just a couple of days ago.

That’s how it is, Norihito Sumitomo, composer of Dragonballz the battle of the godsvisited Mexico last weekend. Specifically, he held a concert in the municipality of San Juan Chamula, in Chiapas, where he shared the stage with artists of Mayan, Tzotzile and Tzeltale origin. This collaboration occurred thanks to the celebrations for the 135th anniversary of the friendship treaty between Mexico and Japan. This is what Sumitomo commented about his visit to our country:

“I feel at home because of the kindness and cordiality of the Tzotzil people, because I find similarities with my culture. I come to communicate between hearts through music, because we also come from an original culture like Chamula.”

For its part, Andrés López, founder of ArTexa cultural center that rescues indigenous people from violence and migration in Chiapas, added:

“For me it is a great pleasure to receive it because it is to remember my childhood, it is to remind many children that we sometimes dream of having superpowers and today here we have the great master composer.”

For more than four hours, Attendees enjoyed a concert of piano, drums, Japanese marimba, harp and violins and a martial arts demonstration. The show was focused on fans, regardless of age or gender, and those who managed to stay until the end had the opportunity to get an autograph and take photos with Sumitomo.

Without a doubt, an event that many would have liked to attend. We must not forget that Mexico has become a great place to enjoy concerts with anime music. Whether the event is organized by fans, or a collaboration with official companies, we constantly see events focused on anime music in our country.

Thus, The possibility that Sumitomo, or some other Dragon Ball composer, returns to Mexico is not ruled out. in the future to offer a concert similar to the efforts that have been made with Saint Seiya in recent years, something that would be liked by all fans of Akira Toriyama’s work. On related topics, the best Dragon Ball couple is confirmed. Likewise, a new beta was announced for Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Editor’s Note:

Dragon Ball Z’s music is iconic, and many of us can recognize these compositions almost immediately. While it is a shame that this event did not take place on a large scale, it is still something extremely incredible, and something that all attendees will surely not be able to forget.

Via: Millennium