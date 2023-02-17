Let’s go back to the parts of the good old Dragon Ball for a new chi-chi cosplaythis time by Nadyasonikawhich presents us with a very good interpretation of the character by highlighting his fighting spirit but also his romantic side.

The Chichi represented by the model is a rather original adaptation of the character created by Akira Toriyama: in this case we see her with a classic traditional-style dress, in an attitude that classically hides her soul combative of the character behind a more absorbed expression, which returns a romantic image.

There Goku’s wife is therefore staged in an elegant and sumptuous battle dress, while tying her hair and perhaps preparing for a fight, even if the relaxed face and the fact that the cosplay was published for Valentine’s Day suggests a more serene and sentimental for the girl.

In short, overall it is really an excellent reinterpretation by the expert nadyasonika, a cosplayer who, among other things, specializes in the representation of rather strong and combative female characters, probably in line with her sporting and athletic spirit.

