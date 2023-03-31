The franchise of Yu-Gi-Oh! It continues to have a certain degree of importance despite not being as fashionable as it was in the early 2000s. This is reflected in the fact that the card game continues to be renewed, there are more anime from this franchise, as well as video games that are updated. constantly. So his niche remains faithful to this long-lived work.

During its existence there have been cards that are leaving due to competitiveness or expiration issues, since some are perceived to have somewhat broken effects or are simply replaced by some more updated ones. That brings us to one of the rarest cards in the franchise, Tyler: The Great Warriorwhich has a certain resemblance to a character from dragonball.

This was accomplished because of a young man named Tyler Gressle, who suffered from a cancer that apparently did not have some kind of cure and through an association known as Make a Wish, asked for a card of this GTC inspired by the character of Trunks. So he met the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh!, Kazuki Takahashi, to design this unique card.

However, after 20 years of all this, tyler Fortunately, he still has the letter in his possession, since he was very happy to survive his fight against the disease and has now decided to sell it. Among her arguments is that she wants a public space so that they can admire her, since she is the only one of her type, and it is currently in dispute on ebay.

Editor’s note: It’s a bit sad that it’s being put up for sale, but it’s also important that it moves around the world and doesn’t get lost, since it would be a piece that any fan of the saga would surely want to see firsthand. We’ll see if he sells it to an organization that puts it on display.