If we saw the wicked before Freeza become ally of Goku on Dragon ball super… What prevents the same from happening with another villain?

We say this because it recently came to light that history could repeat itself. But in this case with the fearsome Cell, one of the greatest enemies that the Z Warriors. Only it would not be in the main series, but in a spin-off that has become very popular in Japan.

Cell returns to battle in Super Dragon Ball Heroes

That was revealed through a card from the game of Dragon ball heroes, on which the similarly named anime is based. There you can see Cell in its perfected form.

How is it that he came back from the dead? It is known that it was through the power of a demon. What is not specified is which one, because in the saga there are several. However, that has not prevented speculation on the matter and there are some candidates.

New Super Dragon Ball Heroes arc relives the worst of DBGT

Among them is Demigrates or Demi-gla, who is one of the villains of this spin-off and the main antagonist of the game Dragon ball xenoverse. Another option is To WA, younger sister of Dabura and mother of Fu.

The latter would also be capable of something like that. There are so many possibilities. The fact is that it is mentioned that Cell will team up with Goku, something that in other times seemed impossible. However, it would be interesting to watch.

This villain will return as an ally of Goku

The fact is that at the moment this information only relates to the card game, not the anime. But it could well be something that will be seen soon.

We say it because in the image that we share it also appears Hearts, which is now on the side of the Z Warriors in this battle. Now, the difficult thing is to know if the appearance of Cell will be given in the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. That will only be known until it is released next month.

Specifically, on May 20. So it’s only a few weeks of waiting. Although it will be necessary to see the way in which it is explained how it is that Cell can help Goku and company.

He should have raised his fighting level a lot to support the maximum Warrior Z, which is becoming more and more powerful. But some justification they will find Bandai Y Toei Animation to do it. At least to keep fans of the series entertained.

