For the first time in franchise history, Dragon ball super revealed that there were also women with the power to transform into Super Saiyan, and not only that, but they were also strong enough to take on Goku Y Vegeta. In fact, the own Goku had to use the Ultra instinct to defeat them, but can you imagine how difficult the battle would have been if Caulifla Y Kale could they have reached SSJ4? Well, thanks to this fanart you no longer have to imagine it.

Through your profile Reddit, the digital artist Crimson X15 shared this sketch of Kefla, the merger of Caulifla Y Kale, reaching the power of Super saiyan Phase 4 with everything and the aura of Golden Oozaru:

Via: ComicBook