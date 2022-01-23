Dragon Ball knows no boundaries and after all these years it continues to be successful. Toriyama’s work is much loved in every area, from manga to anime, through video games and arriving at cosplay. Eg cassidyeleanor he dedicated some shots to Bunny Bulma, in a burlesque version.

In this cosplay, cassidyeleanor made some tightrope shots on a ring, while showing his very classic cosplay of Bunny Bulma. The protagonist of Dragon Ball, from season to season and from narrative arc to narrative arc, changes a lot, both from a character and an aesthetic point of view. This version, however, is one of the most loved by the public, we cannot deny it.

