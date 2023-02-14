The world of dragonball is full of products such as the manga of Superas well as last year’s movie, superhero, which are canonical elements within said universe. However, there are also interesting projects like Super Dragon Ball Heroes, anime that offers good stories in a What If way.

The current arc is that of Tournament of Space and Time, and now a new preview suggests an unexpected fusion could be on the horizon as the Z fighters of Team 7 find themselves fighting alongside old enemies from other realities. First, we have already seen the union with gogeta in Super Saiyan 4,showever we would see something new in the next episode.

The next segment is titled “A union that transcends space-time! The fist of justice that crushes evil!” which could mean that the recognized jirenmember of Pride Trooperswill merge with an ally or enemy, so it is speculated that it is someone from the same universe, or just like one of the alien warriors.

In news related to dragonball. A new sketch of the Super manga was recently released, the same one in which we would have a character who is considered secondary as the protagonist. If you want to know more about it, we invite you to click on the following link.

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, this spin off can do practically anything, so it is always good to have him. Sure, they’re things that the creators approve of in some way, but they’re not canon in some way.