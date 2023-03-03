The timeless Dragon Ball Z is once again the inspiration for this new one C18 cosplay from seracosswhich now represents a real classic for cosplayers and which in this case is truly reinterpreted to perfection.

C18, or Android 18is in fact one of the favorite subjects for years now for cosplayers, as we have seen in many other cases, and in this specific case it is a rather standard interpretation in terms of pose and clothes but decidedly well done, as demonstrated by the direct comparison with the original.

Seracoss takes up the character in his typical casual outfit, with a denim jacket and black cut top, truly following the canon to the millimeter, leaving no room for personal reinterpretations. The reconstruction is perfectly successful and takes up precisely the charm of the character.

The inevitable platinum blonde hair and blue eyes reproduce well theicy beauty which is typical of the fighter in question, remained as a favorite within the large universe created by Akira Toriyama.

To give an idea of ​​the absolute precision with which the cosplayer has reconstructed the character, the photo is placed in direct comparison with an original illustration taken from the Dragon Ball manga and the resemblance is truly impressive.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as the cosplay of Chichi from Nadyasonika taken from Dragon Ball, the cosplay of Starlight from nic_the_pixie taken from The Boys, that of Jessie of shproton from Pokémon, that of Marin from Shirogane-sama from My Dress-Up Darling, Midnight cosplay from vkryp from My Hero Academia, Tae Takemi from Xenon_ne from Persona 5, Cynthia cosplay from chocolatcos0 from Pokémon, Lucy cosplay from shirogane_sama from from Cyberpunk 2077 and Marion’s swimsuit cosplay by yazbunnyy from Dragon Ball.